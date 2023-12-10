All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|18
|12
|4
|2
|0
|26
|62
|50
|Birmingham
|16
|10
|4
|1
|1
|22
|59
|35
|Pensacola
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|22
|59
|60
|Peoria
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|59
|43
|Roanoke
|16
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|44
|43
|Huntsville
|18
|8
|8
|1
|1
|18
|47
|50
|Quad City
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|51
|45
|Knoxville
|17
|8
|9
|0
|0
|16
|43
|59
|Macon
|17
|4
|9
|3
|1
|12
|38
|56
|Evansville
|16
|4
|11
|1
|0
|9
|39
|60
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3
Knoxville 3, Macon 0
Birmingham 3, Huntsville 0
Quad City 8, Pensacola 0
Peoria 5, Evansville 4
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 2
Knoxville 4, Macon 1
Evansville 1, Peoria 0
Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1
Quad City 5, Pensacola 3
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
