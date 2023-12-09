All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 17 12 3 2 0 26 60 46…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 17 12 3 2 0 26 60 46 Pensacola 17 11 6 0 0 22 56 55 Birmingham 15 10 4 0 1 21 58 33 Peoria 14 9 4 1 0 19 59 42 Roanoke 15 7 5 2 1 17 40 41 Huntsville 17 7 8 1 1 16 45 49 Quad City 12 7 5 0 0 14 46 42 Knoxville 16 7 9 0 0 14 39 58 Macon 16 4 8 3 1 12 37 52 Evansville 15 3 11 1 0 7 38 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3

Knoxville 3, Macon 0

Birmingham 3, Huntsville 0

Quad City 8, Pensacola 0

Peoria 5, Evansville 4

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

