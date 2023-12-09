All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|26
|60
|46
|Pensacola
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|56
|55
|Birmingham
|15
|10
|4
|0
|1
|21
|58
|33
|Peoria
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|19
|59
|42
|Roanoke
|15
|7
|5
|2
|1
|17
|40
|41
|Huntsville
|17
|7
|8
|1
|1
|16
|45
|49
|Quad City
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|46
|42
|Knoxville
|16
|7
|9
|0
|0
|14
|39
|58
|Macon
|16
|4
|8
|3
|1
|12
|37
|52
|Evansville
|15
|3
|11
|1
|0
|7
|38
|60
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3
Knoxville 3, Macon 0
Birmingham 3, Huntsville 0
Quad City 8, Pensacola 0
Peoria 5, Evansville 4
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
