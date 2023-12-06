All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 16 11 3 2 0 24 56 43…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 16 11 3 2 0 24 56 43 Pensacola 16 11 5 0 0 22 56 47 Birmingham 14 9 4 0 1 19 55 33 Peoria 13 8 4 1 0 17 54 38 Roanoke 14 7 5 1 1 16 37 37 Huntsville 16 7 7 1 1 16 45 46 Quad City 11 6 5 0 0 12 38 42 Macon 15 4 7 3 1 12 37 49 Knoxville 15 6 9 0 0 12 36 58 Evansville 14 3 10 1 0 7 34 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

