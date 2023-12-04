All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|16
|11
|3
|2
|0
|24
|56
|43
|Pensacola
|16
|11
|5
|0
|0
|22
|56
|47
|Birmingham
|14
|9
|4
|0
|1
|19
|55
|33
|Peoria
|13
|8
|4
|1
|0
|17
|54
|38
|Roanoke
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|37
|37
|Huntsville
|16
|7
|7
|1
|1
|16
|45
|46
|Quad City
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|38
|42
|Macon
|15
|4
|7
|3
|1
|12
|37
|49
|Knoxville
|15
|6
|9
|0
|0
|12
|36
|58
|Evansville
|14
|3
|10
|1
|0
|7
|34
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Huntsville 4
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
