SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 3, 2023, 5:54 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 16 11 3 2 0 24 56 43
Pensacola 16 11 5 0 0 22 56 47
Birmingham 14 9 4 0 1 19 55 33
Peoria 13 8 4 1 0 17 54 38
Roanoke 14 7 5 1 1 16 37 37
Huntsville 16 7 7 1 1 16 45 46
Quad City 11 6 5 0 0 12 38 42
Macon 15 4 7 3 1 12 37 49
Knoxville 15 6 9 0 0 12 36 58
Evansville 14 3 10 1 0 7 34 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2

Macon 4, Birmingham 3

Evansville 4, Roanoke 2

Pensacola 3, Peoria 2

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Huntsville 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

