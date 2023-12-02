All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 15 10 3 2 0 22 51 39…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 15 10 3 2 0 22 51 39 Pensacola 16 11 5 0 0 22 56 47 Birmingham 14 9 4 0 1 19 55 33 Peoria 13 8 4 1 0 17 54 38 Roanoke 14 7 5 1 1 16 37 37 Huntsville 15 7 7 0 1 15 41 41 Quad City 11 6 5 0 0 12 38 42 Macon 15 4 7 3 1 12 37 49 Knoxville 15 6 9 0 0 12 36 58 Evansville 14 3 10 1 0 7 34 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 6, Macon 1

Roanoke 3, Evansville 2

Pensacola 7, Peoria 4

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2

Macon 4, Birmingham 3

Evansville 4, Roanoke 2

Pensacola 3, Peoria 2

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

