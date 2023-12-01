Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 1, 2023, 11:56 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 14 9 3 2 0 20 47 37
Pensacola 15 10 5 0 0 20 53 45
Birmingham 13 9 4 0 0 18 52 29
Peoria 12 8 3 1 0 17 52 35
Roanoke 13 7 4 1 1 16 35 33
Huntsville 14 7 6 0 1 15 39 37
Quad City 11 6 5 0 0 12 38 42
Knoxville 15 6 9 0 0 12 36 58
Macon 14 3 7 3 1 10 33 46
Evansville 13 2 10 1 0 5 30 53

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 6, Macon 1

Roanoke 3, Evansville 2

Pensacola 7, Peoria 4

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

