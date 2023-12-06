Slumping Sabres tweak lineup by acquiring Eric Robinson in trade with Blue Jackets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The slumping Buffalo Sabres made a minor shake up to their lineup by acquiring fourth-line forward…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The slumping Buffalo Sabres made a minor shake up to their lineup by acquiring fourth-line forward Eric Robinson in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

The Blue Jackets acquired a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for a seventh-year player having difficulty landing a regular role in their lineup this season. Robinson had just one goal in only seven games a year after scoring a career-high 12 times.

The move for Buffalo comes as the under-performing team has lost four straight and won consecutive outings just once this season. Robinson has the potential of adding experience in checking-line and penalty-killing roles, while filling in for Zemgus Girgensons, who is expected to miss another week with a lower-body injury.

An undrafted player out of Princeton, Robinson has 38 goals and 82 points in 266 career games with Columbus.

The Sabres freed up room by assigning forward Brandon Biro to AHL Rochester.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.