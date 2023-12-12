Sky Sports to show One Championship martial arts events in Britain and Ireland

SINGAPORE (AP) — One Championship announced a partnership with Sky Sports on Tuesday to carry the Asia-centered martial arts promotion…

SINGAPORE (AP) — One Championship announced a partnership with Sky Sports on Tuesday to carry the Asia-centered martial arts promotion on Sky’s broadcast and digital platforms in Britain and Ireland.

The first event under the agreement is One Fight Night 18, which will be held Jan. 13 in Bangkok and headlined by a bout between flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmuu9 and Elias Mahmoudi.

Athletes representing more than 80 countries compete in One Championship events in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling and other disciplines.

“This deal marks an important milestone for the celebration of martial arts and the continued expansion of One Championship’s global footprint,” One chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said.

Sky Sports is adding One Championship events to a viewing menu that includes the Premier League along with Formula One, cricket, golf, rugby league and tennis.

“We’re pleased to partner with One Championship to bring their full range of martial arts to Sky Sports for the first time,” Sky Sports director of multi sports Helen Falkus said. “We hope to bring new fans to the world class competitive formats on our channels, as well as reach new audiences for Sky.”

