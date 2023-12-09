Sheffield United beats Brentford as Wilder’s last-place squad shows fight

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — James McAtee scored to help Sheffield United beat Brentford 1-0 in the English Premier League in…

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — James McAtee scored to help Sheffield United beat Brentford 1-0 in the English Premier League in Chris Wilder’s second game back in charge on Saturday.

The bad news for the Blades? They’re still in last place.

Still, Sheffield’s second win of the season snapped a three-game losing streak and gave the Bramall Lane faithful some hope that they can avoid relegation.

Sheffield is even with Burnley on eight points but stays in last place on goal difference. Luton is one point better and 17th-placed Everton has 10 points.

Wilder returned to Sheffield as manager on Tuesday after the firing of Paul Heckingbottom. A day later, Wilder’s squad made a good showing in a 2-0 loss to Liverpool. Wilder was in charge at Sheffield from 2016-21.

McAtee, a midfielder on loan from Manchester City, sent a curling left-footed shot into the top left corner of the net in first-half stoppage time.

Mid-table Brentford has lost two in a row and four of its last five games.

Brentford is without forward Bryan Mbeumo for several weeks because of an ankle injury.

