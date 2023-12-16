Second-place Nice loses at Le Havre in Ligue 1. Lens beats Reims

PARIS (AP) — Nice’s defense fell apart in a 3-1 loss at Le Havre in the French league on Saturday…

PARIS (AP) — Nice’s defense fell apart in a 3-1 loss at Le Havre in the French league on Saturday and American forward Emmanuel Sabbi scored twice in the first half.

Second-placed Nice conceded only six goals in the previous 15 matches. After its second loss in Ligue 1, Nice remained four points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. PSG goes to fourth-placed Lille on Sunday.

Sabbi, who made his U.S. debut this year, netted his first two goals for promoted Le Havre after joining in the offseason on a four-year deal from Danish club Odense.

His first goal came after five minutes and then he was set up by strike partner Mohamed Bayo in the 35th following a counterattack.

Bayo made it 3-0 from the penalty spot early in the second half after Melvin Bard fouled Hungary defender Loïc Négo.

After a player from each side was sent off near the end, midfielder Tom Louchet scored a consolation goal in stoppage time.

Northern side Lens extended its unbeaten league run to 11 and moved up to fifth place after beating Reims 2-0 at home. Both sides were level on points before the game.

Lens took the lead close to halftime through forward Wesley Saïd. Lens secured the win in the 75th when Colombia forward Oscar Cortes headed in his first goal for the club.

After starting this campaign with four defeats in five games, Lens has not lost in the league since Sept. 16.

