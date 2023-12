SEC 2024 Football Schedule

ALABAMA Aug. 31 Western Kentucky Sept. 7 South Florida Sept. 14 at Wisconsin Sept. 28 Georgia Oct. 5 at Vanderbilt…

ALABAMA

Aug. 31 Western Kentucky

Sept. 7 South Florida

Sept. 14 at Wisconsin

Sept. 28 Georgia

Oct. 5 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 12 South Carolina

Oct. 19 at Tennessee

Oct. 26 Missouri

Nov. 9 at LSU

Nov. 16 Mercer

Nov. 23 at Oklahoma

Nov. 30 Auburn

ARKANSAS

Aug. 31 Ark.-Pine Bluff

Sept. 7 at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14 UAB

Sept. 21 at Auburn

Sept. 28 Texas A&M

Oct. 5 Tennessee

Oct. 19 LSU

Oct. 26 at Mississippi State

Nov. 2 Mississippi

Nov. 16 Texas

Nov. 23 Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30 at Missouri

AUBURN

Aug. 31 Alabama A&M

Sept. 7 California

Sept. 14 New Mexico

Sept. 21 Arkansas

Sept. 28 Oklahoma

Oct. 5 at Georgia

Oct. 19 at Missouri

Oct. 26 at Kentucky

Nov. 2 Vanderbilt

Nov. 16 Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 23 Texas A&M

Nov. 30 at Alabama

FLORIDA

Aug. 31 Miami

Sept. 7 Samford

Sept. 14 Texas A&M

Sept. 21 at Mississippi State

Oct. 5 Central Florida

Oct. 12 at Tennessee

Oct. 19 Kentucky

Nov. 2 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla.

Nov. 9 at Texas

Nov. 16 LSU

Nov. 23 Mississippi

Nov. 30 at Florida State

GEORGIA

Aug. 31 Clemson at Atlanta

Sept. 7 Tennessee Tech

Sept. 14 at Kentucky

Sept. 28 at Alabama

Oct. 5 Auburn

Oct. 12 Mississippi State

Oct. 19 at Texas

Nov. 2 Florida at Jacksonville, Fla.

Nov. 9 at Mississippi

Nov. 16 Tennessee

Nov. 23 UMass

Nov. 30 Georgia Tech

KENTUCKY

Aug. 31 Southern Miss.

Sept. 7 South Carolina

Sept. 14 Georgia

Sept. 21 Ohio

Sept. 28 at Mississippi

Oct. 12 Vanderbilt

Oct. 19 at Florida

Oct. 26 Auburn

Nov. 2 at Tennessee

Nov. 16 Murray State

Nov. 23 at Texas

Nov. 30 Louisville

LSU

Sept. 1 Southern Cal at Las Vegas

Sept. 7 Nicholls State

Sept. 14 at South Carolina

Sept. 21 UCLA

Sept. 28 South Alabama

Oct. 12 Mississippi

Oct. 19 at Arkansas

Oct. 26 at Texas A&M

Nov. 9 Alabama

Nov. 16 at Florida

Nov. 23 Vanderbilt

Nov. 30 Oklahoma

MISSISSIPPI

Aug. 31 Furman

Sept. 7 Middle Tennessee

Sept. 14 at Wake Forest

Sept. 21 Georgia Southern

Sept. 28 Kentucky

Oct. 5 at South Carolina

Oct. 12 at LSU

Oct. 26 Oklahoma

Nov. 2 at Arkansas

Nov. 9 Georgia

Nov. 23 at Florida

Nov. 30 Mississippi State

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Aug. 31 Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 7 at Arizona State

Sept. 14 Toledo

Sept. 21 Florida

Sept. 28 at Texas

Oct. 12 at Georgia

Oct. 19 Texas A&M

Oct. 26 Arkansas

Nov. 2 UMass

Nov. 9 at Tennessee

Nov. 23 Missouri

Nov. 30 at Mississippi

MISSOURI

Aug. 31 Murray State

Sept. 7 Buffalo

Sept. 14 Boston College

Sept. 21 Vanderbilt

Oct. 5 at Texas A&M

Oct. 12 at UMass

Oct. 19 Auburn

Oct. 26 at Alabama

Nov. 9 Oklahoma

Nov. 16 at South Carolina

Nov. 23 at Mississippi State

Nov. 30 Arkansas

OKLAHOMA

Aug. 31 Temple

Sept. 7 Houston

Sept. 14 Tulane

Sept. 21 Tennessee

Sept. 28 at Auburn

Oct. 12 Texas at Dallas

Oct. 19 South Carolina

Oct. 26 at Mississippi

Nov. 2 Maine

Nov. 9 at Missouri

Nov. 23 Alabama

Nov. 30 at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Aug. 31 Old Dominion

Sept. 7 at Kentucky

Sept. 14 LSU

Sept. 21 Akron

Oct. 5 Mississippi

Oct. 12 at Alabama

Oct. 19 at Oklahoma

Nov. 2 Texas A&M

Nov. 9 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 16 Missouri

Nov. 23 Wofford

Nov. 30 at Clemson

TENNESSEE

Aug. 31 Chattanooga

Sept. 7 NC State

Sept. 14 Kent State

Sept. 21 at Oklahoma

Oct. 5 at Arkansas

Oct. 12 Florida

Oct. 19 Alabama

Nov. 2 Kentucky

Nov. 9 Mississippi State

Nov. 16 at Georgia

Nov. 23 UTEP

Nov. 30 Vanderbilt

TEXAS

Aug. 31 Colorado State

Sept. 7 at Michigan

Sept. 14 UTSA

Sept. 21 Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 28 Mississippi State

Oct. 12 Oklahoma at Dallas

Oct. 19 Georgia

Oct. 26 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 9 Florida

Nov. 16 at Arkansas

Nov. 23 Kentucky

Nov. 30 at Texas A&M

TEXAS A&M

Aug. 31 Notre Dame

Sept. 7 McNeese State

Sept. 14 at Florida

Sept. 21 Bowling Green

Sept. 28 Arkansas at Arlington, Texas

Oct. 5 Missouri

Oct. 19 at Mississippi State

Oct. 26 LSU

Nov. 2 at South Carolina

Nov. 16 New Mexico State

Nov. 23 at Auburn

Nov. 30 Texas

VANDERBILT

Aug. 31 Virginia Tech

Sept. 7 Alcorn State

Sept. 14 Georgia State at Atlanta

Sept. 21 at Missouri

Oct. 5 Alabama

Oct. 12 at Kentucky

Oct. 19 Ball State

Oct. 26 Texas

Nov. 2 at Auburn

Nov. 9 South Carolina

Nov. 23 at LSU

Nov. 30 Tennessee

