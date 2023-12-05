Sean Couturier scores in OT to lift the Flyers over the Penguins 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored 3:55 into overtime to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored 3:55 into overtime to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Tyson Foerster scored in regulation for Philadelphia.

Sidney Crosby became Pittsburgh’s all-time leading scorer against the Flyers when he tallied late in the first period.

Couturier also scored the game-winner in the first leg of a home-and-home set on Saturday night. The Penguins have lost five of seven and seven of 10.

BLUES 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored 38 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Monday night.

Alexey Toropchenko scored in regulation for the Blues and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves.

Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights while Logan Thompson made 25 saves.

In the extra period, Buchnevich was alone at the right corner when he took a pass from Robert Thomas and slammed the puck past Thompson.

JETS 2, HURRICANES 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor each had a goal and added an assist to lead Winnipeg to its second straight win after a three-game skid.

Mark Scheifele had two assists and Laurent Brossoit stopped 42 shots for Winnipeg.

Martin Necas scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta made 20 saves. The Hurricanes had earned points in four straight games.

The Jets announced before the game that they had signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension.

LIGHTNING 4, STARS 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots for his first shutout of the season, NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Tampa Bay snapped a four-game skid.

Anthony Cirelli had two goals and Luke Glendening also scored for the Lightning, who were coming off an 8-1 loss at Dallas on Saturday in which Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 25 shots before being pulled after two periods.

Jake Oettinger stopped 19 shots as the Stars dropped to 8-2-2 on the road.

Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman became the third Lightning player and 383rd NHL player to play in his 1,000th game. The team wore Hedman 1000 jerseys during the pregame warmup.

COYOTES 6, CAPITALS 0

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored two goals, Connor Ingram stopped 26 shots and the Arizona Coyotes became the first team in NHL history to beat the previous five franchises to win the Stanley Cup in consecutive games.

Since an ugly loss to St. Louis on Nov. 22, Arizona reeled off wins over reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas, Tampa Bay, Colorado and a rematch with the Blues.

Logan Cooley, Michael Carcone and Schmaltz scored in the first period to chase former Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper. Schmaltz then scored against Charlie Lindgren and Jason Zucker capped Arizona’s first-period flurry with a little over a minute left.

Nick Bjugstad had a shorthanded goal in the second period and Clayton Keller had three assists to cap Arizona’s first five-game winning streak since 2018-19.

CANADIENS 4, KRAKEN 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Sean Monahan scored twice and Josh Anderson broke a 27-game goal drought dating to last season with an empty-netter that sealed Montreal’s win over Seattle.

With Montreal up 3-2, and Seattle pressing, Anderson floated the puck from his own zone and into the Kraken’s net with 32 seconds left.

Tanner Pearson also had a goal for Montreal, which won its first game at home since Nov. 11.

Samuel Montembeault made 31 saves in his first start since signing a three-year, $9.45 million contract extension with the Canadiens.

Vince Dunn and Jared McCann scored for Seattle, which lost its fifth straight game. Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots.

