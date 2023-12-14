Salary Milestones

NEW YORK (AP) — Milestone contracts in baseball history, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management source. Figures include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for money deferred without interest:
Nov. 19, 1979 — Nolan Ryan, Hou, $1 million a year for 4 seasons
Feb. 7, 1982 — George Foster, NYM, $2.04 million a year for 5 seasons
Nov. 22, 1989 — Kirby Puckett, Min, $3 million a year for 3 seasons
June 27, 1990 — Jose Canseco, Oak, $4.7 million a year for 5 seasons
Feb. 8, 1991 — Roger Clemens, Bos, $5,380,250 a year for 4 seasons
March 2, 1992 — Ryne Sandberg, Cubs, $7.1 million a year for 4 seasons
Jan. 31, 1996 — Ken Griffey Jr., Sea, $8.5 million a year for 4 seasons
Nov. 19, 1996 — Albert Belle, WSox, $11 million a year for 5 seasons
Dec. 12, 1997 — Pedro Martinez, Bos, $12.5 million a year for 6 seasons
Oct. 26, 1998 — Mike Piazza, NYM, $13 million a year for 7 seasons
Dec. 12, 1998 — Kevin Brown, LA, $15 million a year for 7 seasons
Oct. 20, 2000 — Carlos Delgado, Tor, $17 million a year for 4 seasons
Dec. 11, 2000 — Alex Rodriguez, Tex, $25.2 million a year for 10 seasons
Dec. 13, 2007 — Alex Rodriguez, NYY, $27.5 million a year for 10 seasons
Jan. 17, 2014 — Clayton Kershaw, LAD, $30,714,286 a year for 7 seasons
Dec. 11, 2015 — Zack Greinke, Ari, $34,416,667 a year for 6 seasons
Dec. 9, 2019 — Stephen Strasburg, Was, $35 million a year for 7 seasons
Dec. 10, 2019 — Gerrit Cole, NYY, $36 million a year for 9 seasons
Dec. 1, 2021 — Max Scherzer, NYM, $43,333,333 a year for 3 seasons
Dec. 11, 2023 — Shohei Ohtani, LAD, $70 million a year for 10 seasons
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.