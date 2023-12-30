Sabres coach Granato to miss game against Blue Jackets due to illness. The AHL’s Appert will fill in

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An illness has kept Sabres coach Don Granato from being behind the bench for Buffalo’s game…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An illness has kept Sabres coach Don Granato from being behind the bench for Buffalo’s game the against Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Seth Appert, coach of the Sabres’ minor league affiliate, the Rochester Americans, will fill in for Granato against Columbus. It’s unclear how much time Granato will miss; Buffalo is set to play at Ottawa on Sunday before enjoying a three-day break.

The Sabres have dropped four of five, including a 9-4 loss to the Blue Jackets on Dec. 19.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.