Rule 5 Draft List

San Diego (AP) — Selections from the Rule 5 draft for 2023 listed by team: name: position: and team selected from:
|Major League Phase
|Round 1
1. Athletics: Mitch Spence, RHP (Yankees)
2. Royals: Matt Sauer, RHP (Yankees)
3. Rockies: Anthony Molina, RHP (Tampa Bay)
4. White Sox: Shane Drohan, LHP (Boston)
5. Nationals: Nasim Nunez, SS (Miami)
6. Cardinals: Ryan Fernandez RHP (Boston)
7. Mets: Justin Slaten, RHP (Texas)
8. Guardians: Deyvison De Los Santos, 3B (Arizona)
9. Padres: Stephen Kolek, RHP (Seattle)
10. Rangers: Carson Coleman, RHP (Yankees)
|Triple A Phase
|Round 1
1. Royals: Joe Gray, Of (Milwaukee)
2. Rockies: Brendan Hardy, RHP (Mets)
3. White Sox: Jose Ramirez, RHP (Boston)
4. Nationals: Samuel Vasquez, RHP (Cleveland)
5. Cardinals: Johnfrank Salazar, INF (Boston)
6. Angels: Eric Wagaman, 1B (Yankees)
7. Mets: Donovan Antonia, C (Cincinnati)
8. Pirates: Fineas Del Bonta-Smith, RHP (Colorado)
9. Guardians: Ty Brown, RHP (Houston)
10. Tigers: Nick Starr, RHP (Texas)
11. Red Sox: Michael Gasper, C (Yankees)
12. Giants: Nick Garcia, RHP (Colorado)
13. Reds: TJ Sikkema, LHP (Kansas City)
14. Padres: Clay Dungan, SS (Kansas City)
15. Yankees: Gabriel Barbosa, RHP (Colorado)
16. Cubs: Hayden Cantrelle, 2B (San Francisco)
17. Marlins: Yeral Martinez, OF (Mets)
18. Diamondbacks: Darlin Pinales, RHP (Dodgers)
19. Twins: Rafael Marcano, LHP (Philadelphia)
20. Blue Jays: Alexis Hernandez, OF (Boston)
21. Philadelphia: William Simoneit, C (Oakland)
22. Astros: Railin Perez, RHP (Boston)
23. Rays: Michael Gomez, RHP (Yankees)
24. Orioles: Nelvis Ochoa, RHP (Colorado)
25. Braves: Tyler Thomas, LHP (Mets)
|Round 2
26. Royals: Keylan Kilgore, LHP (Philadelphia)
27. Rockies: Thomas Ponticelli, RHP (Cleveland)
28. Nationals: Wander Arias, RHP (Kansas City)
29. Cardinals: Miguel Villarroel, SS (Texas)
30. Angels: Ryan Miller, RHP (Boston)
31. Mets: Alan Perdomo, RHP (Colorado)
32. Pirates: Seth Beer, 1B (Arizona)
33. Guardians: Connor Gillaspie, RHP (Baltimore)
34. Tigers: Calvin Coker, RHP (Oakland)
35. Giants: Dariel Lopez, SS (Pittsburgh)
36. Reds: Alexander Ovalles, LF (Tampa Bay)
37. Padres: Omar Cruz, LHP (Pittsburgh)
38. Yankees Kervin Castro, RHP (Houston)
39. Marlins: Marty Costes, OF (Houston)
40. Diamondbacks: Andy Weber, 2B (Cubs)
41. Twins: Rafael Escalante, C (Pittsburgh)
42. Philadelphia: Luis Caicuto, C (Arizona)
43. Astros: Carlos Betancourt, RHP (Philadelphia)
44. Rays: Roelmy Garcia, RHP (Pittsburgh)
|Round 3
45. Royals: Ryan Fitzgerald, 2B (Boston)
46. Nationals: Daison Acosta, RHP (Mets)
47. Cardinals: Benito Garcia, RHP (Mets)
48. Pirates: Marcos Cabrera, 3B (Yankees)
49. Guardians: John Doxakis, LHP (Tampa Bay)
50. Reds: Levi Jordan, SS (Cubs)
51. Marlins: Sean Roby, 3B (San Francisco)
52. Diamondbacks: John Matthews, RHP (Texas)
53. Twins: Angel Del Rosario, INF (Toronto)
54. Philadelphia: Carson Taylor, C (Dodgers)
55. Rays: Blake Brown, RHP (Philadelphia)
|Round 4
56. Nationals: Moises Gallardo, CF (Oakland)
57. Pirates: PJ Hilson, CF (San Francisco)
58. Reds: Brock Bell, RHP (Boston)
59. Marlins: Adam Laskey, LHP (Cubs)
60. Twins: Sheldon Reed, RHP (Cubs)
61. Philadelphia: Trevor Schwecke, SS (Toronto)
|Round 5
62. Marlins: Julio Dilone, RHP (Seattle)
63. Philadelphia: Bryce Ball, 1B (Cleveland)
