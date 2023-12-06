Rule 5 Draft List

San Diego (AP) — Selections from the Rule 5 draft for 2023 listed by team: name: position: and team selected…

San Diego (AP) — Selections from the Rule 5 draft for 2023 listed by team: name: position: and team selected from:

Major League Phase Round 1

1. Athletics: Mitch Spence, RHP (Yankees)

2. Royals: Matt Sauer, RHP (Yankees)

3. Rockies: Anthony Molina, RHP (Tampa Bay)

4. White Sox: Shane Drohan, LHP (Boston)

5. Nationals: Nasim Nunez, SS (Miami)

6. Cardinals: Ryan Fernandez RHP (Boston)

7. Mets: Justin Slaten, RHP (Texas)

8. Guardians: Deyvison De Los Santos, 3B (Arizona)

9. Padres: Stephen Kolek, RHP (Seattle)

10. Rangers: Carson Coleman, RHP (Yankees)

Triple A Phase Round 1

1. Royals: Joe Gray, Of (Milwaukee)

2. Rockies: Brendan Hardy, RHP (Mets)

3. White Sox: Jose Ramirez, RHP (Boston)

4. Nationals: Samuel Vasquez, RHP (Cleveland)

5. Cardinals: Johnfrank Salazar, INF (Boston)

6. Angels: Eric Wagaman, 1B (Yankees)

7. Mets: Donovan Antonia, C (Cincinnati)

8. Pirates: Fineas Del Bonta-Smith, RHP (Colorado)

9. Guardians: Ty Brown, RHP (Houston)

10. Tigers: Nick Starr, RHP (Texas)

11. Red Sox: Michael Gasper, C (Yankees)

12. Giants: Nick Garcia, RHP (Colorado)

13. Reds: TJ Sikkema, LHP (Kansas City)

14. Padres: Clay Dungan, SS (Kansas City)

15. Yankees: Gabriel Barbosa, RHP (Colorado)

16. Cubs: Hayden Cantrelle, 2B (San Francisco)

17. Marlins: Yeral Martinez, OF (Mets)

18. Diamondbacks: Darlin Pinales, RHP (Dodgers)

19. Twins: Rafael Marcano, LHP (Philadelphia)

20. Blue Jays: Alexis Hernandez, OF (Boston)

21. Philadelphia: William Simoneit, C (Oakland)

22. Astros: Railin Perez, RHP (Boston)

23. Rays: Michael Gomez, RHP (Yankees)

24. Orioles: Nelvis Ochoa, RHP (Colorado)

25. Braves: Tyler Thomas, LHP (Mets)

Round 2

26. Royals: Keylan Kilgore, LHP (Philadelphia)

27. Rockies: Thomas Ponticelli, RHP (Cleveland)

28. Nationals: Wander Arias, RHP (Kansas City)

29. Cardinals: Miguel Villarroel, SS (Texas)

30. Angels: Ryan Miller, RHP (Boston)

31. Mets: Alan Perdomo, RHP (Colorado)

32. Pirates: Seth Beer, 1B (Arizona)

33. Guardians: Connor Gillaspie, RHP (Baltimore)

34. Tigers: Calvin Coker, RHP (Oakland)

35. Giants: Dariel Lopez, SS (Pittsburgh)

36. Reds: Alexander Ovalles, LF (Tampa Bay)

37. Padres: Omar Cruz, LHP (Pittsburgh)

38. Yankees Kervin Castro, RHP (Houston)

39. Marlins: Marty Costes, OF (Houston)

40. Diamondbacks: Andy Weber, 2B (Cubs)

41. Twins: Rafael Escalante, C (Pittsburgh)

42. Philadelphia: Luis Caicuto, C (Arizona)

43. Astros: Carlos Betancourt, RHP (Philadelphia)

44. Rays: Roelmy Garcia, RHP (Pittsburgh)

Round 3

45. Royals: Ryan Fitzgerald, 2B (Boston)

46. Nationals: Daison Acosta, RHP (Mets)

47. Cardinals: Benito Garcia, RHP (Mets)

48. Pirates: Marcos Cabrera, 3B (Yankees)

49. Guardians: John Doxakis, LHP (Tampa Bay)

50. Reds: Levi Jordan, SS (Cubs)

51. Marlins: Sean Roby, 3B (San Francisco)

52. Diamondbacks: John Matthews, RHP (Texas)

53. Twins: Angel Del Rosario, INF (Toronto)

54. Philadelphia: Carson Taylor, C (Dodgers)

55. Rays: Blake Brown, RHP (Philadelphia)

Round 4

56. Nationals: Moises Gallardo, CF (Oakland)

57. Pirates: PJ Hilson, CF (San Francisco)

58. Reds: Brock Bell, RHP (Boston)

59. Marlins: Adam Laskey, LHP (Cubs)

60. Twins: Sheldon Reed, RHP (Cubs)

61. Philadelphia: Trevor Schwecke, SS (Toronto)

Round 5

62. Marlins: Julio Dilone, RHP (Seattle)

63. Philadelphia: Bryce Ball, 1B (Cleveland)

