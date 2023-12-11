Rodriguez would earn $91 million over 5 seasons with option under deal with Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez would earn $91 million over five seasons if a 2028 option is triggered in his…

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez would earn $91 million over five seasons if a 2028 option is triggered in his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, an amount that could increase to $92 million based on innings.

He would earn $100 million over five years if pitches a specified amount of innings and finishes high four in Cy Young Award voting in each of the first four seasons.

Rodriguez’s deal, announced Friday, calls for salaries of $14 million next year, $20 million in 2025, $21 million in 2026 and $19 million in 2027.

There is an option for 2028 that would be guaranteed at $17 million if he has 150 innings in 2027 or 300 in 2026 and ’27 combined, or at $18 million if he has 175 innings in 2027 or 350 in 2026 and ’27 combined. If he fails to meet those levels, it becomes a $17 million mutual option with a $6 million buyout.

The option price can escalate by up to $6 million; $1 million for each top 10 finish in Cy Young Award voting in 2026 or ’27, and $3 million for each top five Cy Young finish in those years.

Rodriguez would get a $1 million award bonus if he finishes among the top three in Cy Young voting in 2024 or ’25. His deal includes a hotel suite on road trips.

Rodriguez can list 10 teams he cannot be traded to without his consent, a provision he had in his previous contract and used to block a deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Aug. 1 deadline. Rodriguez and his agent cited family reasons.

A 30-year-old left-hander from Venezuela, Rodriguez spent the past two seasons with the Detroit Tigers and went 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA in 2023.

He joins an Arizona rotation that includes NL Cy Young Award finalist Zac Gallen, veteran Merrill Kelly and youngsters like righty Brandon Pfaadt and lefty Tommy Henry.

After the season, Rodriguez opted out of the final three years and $49 million on his contract with the Tigers to become a free agent.

Rodriguez is 82-53 with a 4.03 ERA in 202 games, including 196 starts, over eight major league seasons. He signed with Baltimore as an amateur in 2010 and was traded to Boston at the July 2014 deadline for reliever Andrew Miller.

