Rockets’ Dillon Brooks fined $35K, Ime Udoka fined $25K for comments made to referees in Bucks game

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and coach Ime Udoka have been fined for directing inappropriate language to officials at the end of a 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
Brooks was fined $35,000 for his language and for publicly criticizing the officiating. Udoka was fined $25,000, the NBA announced Tuesday.
Both were ejected with about 38 seconds remaining in the game.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.