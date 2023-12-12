NEW YORK (AP) — The 147 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer): AMERICAN LEAGUE BALTIMORE (4) — Jack Flaherty, rhp;…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 147 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (4) — Jack Flaherty, rhp; Adam Frazier, 2b; Shintaro Fujinami, rhp; Aaron Hicks, of.

BOSTON (6) — Adam Duvall, of; Corey Kluber, rhp; Adalberto Mondesi, ss; James Paxton, lhp; Joely Rodríguez, lhp; Justin Turner, 3b.

CHICAGO (7) — Tim Anderson, ss; Elvis Andrus, 2b; Mike Clevinger, rhp; Yasmani Grandal, c; Liam Hendriks, rhp; Bryan Shaw, rhp; José Ureña, rhp.

CLEVELAND (2) — Kole Calhoun, of; Lucas Giolito, rhp.

DETROIT (3) — Matt Boyd, lhp; Miguel Cabrera, dh; José Cisnero, rhp.

HOUSTON (5) — Michael Brantley, of; Hector Neris, rhp; Martín Maldonado, c; Phil Maton, rhp; Ryne Stanek, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Matt Duffy, 3b; Zack Greinke, rhp; Brad Keller, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (6) — C.J. Cron, 1b; Eduardo Escobar, 3b; Randal Grichuk, of; Aaron Loup, lhp; Mike Moustakas, 3b-1b; Gio Urshela, 3b.

MINNESOTA (5) — Joey Gallo, of; Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Tyler Mahle, rhp; Donovan Solano, 1b; Michael A. Taylor, of.

NEW YORK (6) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa, ss-of; Zack McAllister, rhp; Keynan Middleton, rhp; Frankie Montas, rhp; Wandy Peralta, lhp; Luke Weaver, rhp.

OAKLAND (3) — Tony Kemp, of; Trevor May, rhp; Drew Rucinski, rhp.

SEATTLE (3) — Teoscar Hernández, of; Dominic Leone, rhp; Tom Murphy, c.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Jake Diekman, lhp; Robert Stephenson, rhp.

TEXAS (11) — Aroldis Chapman, lhp; Mitch Garver, c; Robbie Grossman, of; Austin Hedges, c; Travis Jankowski, of; Ian Kennedy, rhp; Brad Miller, 1b; Jordan Montgomery, lhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp; Martín Pérez, lhp; Chris Stratton, rhp.

TORONTO (7) — Brandon Belt, 1b; q-Matt Chapman, 3b; Jordan Hicks, rhp; Jay Jackson, rhp; Kevin Kiermaier, of; Whit Merrifield, 2b; Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (4) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr., of-1b; Evan Longoria, 3b; Mark Melancon, rhp; Tommy Pham, of.

ATLANTA (5) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Brad Hand, lhp; Collin McHugh, rhp; Kevin Pillar, of; Eddie Rosario, of.

CHICAGO (7) — q-Cody Bellinger, of; Brad Boxberger, rhp; Jeimer Candelario, 3b; Tyler Duffey, rhp; Michael Fulmer, rhp; Shane Greene, rhp; Marcus Stroman, rhp.

CINCINNATI (4) — Harrison Bader, of; Curt Casali, c; Buck Farmer, rhp; Joey Votto, 1b.

COLORADO (3) — Chase Anderson, rhp; Chris Flexen, rhp; Brent Suter, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (13) — Ryan Brasier, rhp; Kiké Hernández, inf-of; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Jake Marisnick, of; J.D. Martinez, dh; Shelby Miller, rhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; David Peralta, of; Alex Reyes, rhp; Amed Rosario, ss; Julio Urías, lhp; Kolten Wong, 2b.

MIAMI (5) — Matt Barnes, rhp; Johnny Cueto, rhp; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; David Robertson, rhp; Jorge Soler, of.

MILWAUKEE (5) — Josh Donaldson, 3b; Darin Ruf, dh; Carlos Santana, 1b; Justin Wilson, lhp; Jesse Winker, of.

NEW YORK (2) — Carlos Carrasco, rhp; Adam Ottavino, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Rhys Hoskins, 1b; Michael Lorenzen, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Jarlin García, lhp; Andrew McCutchen, of; Vince Velasquez, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Drew VerHagen, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (11) — Ji-Man Choi, 1b; Garrett Cooper, 1b; Luis García, rhp; q-Josh Hader, lhp; Rich Hill, lhp; Seth Lugo, rhp; Drew Pomeranz, lhp; Jurickson Profar, of-inf; Gary Sánchez, c; q-Blake Snell, lhp; Michael Wacha, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (8) — Scott Alexander, lhp; John Brebbia, rhp; Brandon Crawford, ss; Jakob Junis, rhp; Sean Manaea, lhp; Joc Pederson, of; Roberto Pérez, c; Alex Wood, lhp.

WASHINGTON (1) — Carl Edwards Jr., rhp.

