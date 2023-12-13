Red Sox sign long reliever Cooper Criswell to one-year deal

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox signed right-hander Cooper Criswell to a one-year deal, bringing in the former Rays…

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox signed right-hander Cooper Criswell to a one-year deal, bringing in the former Rays long reliever as a potential arm for the bullpen or rotation.

Criswell, 27, made 10 relief appearances for the Rays last season, including four outings of at least four innings. He was 1-1 with a 5.73 ERA.

Criswell also made one major league appearance in each of the two previous seasons.

