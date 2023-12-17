Real Madrid defender Alaba to undergo surgery after sustaining left knee injury against Villarreal

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender David Alaba ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament on his left knee in his team’s…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender David Alaba ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament on his left knee in his team’s 4-1 win over Villarreal in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Madrid said after the match that Alaba will need to undergo surgery in the next few days. The club did not immediately say how long he is expected to be sidelined.

It was the latest serious knee injury for Madrid this season. The club is already without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Éder Militão because of cruciate ligament injuries that are expected to keep them out of action for a long period. Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler also sustained knee injuries.

Alaba’s left knee buckled while he tried to steal the ball from an opponent near midfield. He fell and immediately called for help while grabbing his knee.

The 31-year-old Austria central defender wasn’t able to put weight on his left leg while being helped off the field by a couple of Madrid doctors in the 34th minute at the Santiabo Bernabeu Stadium.

Alaba was replaced by Nacho Fernández.

Madrid defender Ferland Mendy had to be replaced at halftime with an apparent muscle injury.

