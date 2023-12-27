Dean Elgar’s 140 not out puts South Africa in control of first test against India

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Opener Dean Elgar’s 140 not out put South Africa in control of the first test…

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Opener Dean Elgar’s 140 not out put South Africa in control of the first test against India before bad light halted play on the second day.

Elgar helped South Africa reach 256-5 in 66 overs at stumps Wednesday in reply to India’s first innings of 245 all out. The hosts are ahead by 11 runs.

Elgar, who has announced his retirement from international cricket after this two-test series, faced 211 balls and hit 23 fours in his 14th test century.

David Bedingham scored 56 runs on his debut.

Jasprit Bumrah took 2-48 for India, while fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj picked up 2-63.

Earlier, India resumed on 208-8 and Lokesh Rahul scored his eighth test hundred in the morning session. Rahul finished with 101 off 137, while South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada ended with figures of 5-59.

South Africa was 49-1 at lunch. India surprised with its bowling choices in the second session, as Rohit Sharma didn’t look to either Bumrah or Siraj first up.

Elgar added 93 runs for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi, who scored 28 before being dismissed by Bumrah. India got two quick wickets as Bumrah also bowled Keegan Petersen in his next over.

Elgar dropped anchor at the other end, though,. He found an able partner in Bedingham, adding 131 runs for the fourth wicket.

The Proteas went to tea at 194-3, and the duo dominated proceedings on either side of the break with India lacking support for its strike bowlers. Both Shardul Thakur (0-57 in 12 overs) and debutant Prasidh Krishna (1-61 in 15 overs) proved expensive.

Elgar reached his hundred before tea. He and Bedingham added 100 runs off 138 balls as South Africa edged closer to India’s total. Bedingham scored his first test half-century off 80 deliveries, with six fours and two sixes.

Siraj finally got the breakthrough, bowling Bedingham in the 61st over. Krishna chipped in for his maiden test wicket as Kyle Verreynne was caught behind for four.

The umpires then intervened on account of poor light, taking the players off with at least 12-15 overs remaining in the day.

In the morning session, the start of play had been delayed by 25 minutes because of rain.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul scored 31 of the 37 runs his team added in the session. He put on 47 for the ninth wicket with Siraj, who contributed five runs to the partnership.

Rahul reached his century by hoisting Gerald Coetzee (1-74) over mid-wicket for six, becoming the first overseas player to score multiple test hundreds at Centurion after he had also struck 123 at the same venue in December 2021.

Nandre Burger brought India’s innings to a close in the 68th over by bowling Rahul, as he finished with 3-50 on his debut.

Siraj got an early breakthrough before lunch as Aiden Markram was caught behind for five.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.