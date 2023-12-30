Pitcher Frankie Montas agrees to $16 million, 1-year contract with Reds, AP source says

Frankie Montas and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $16 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations…

Frankie Montas and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $16 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, a deal that gives the 30-year-old right-hander a chance to revive his career after an injury-decimated spell with the New York Yankees.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

The agreement was first reported by the New York Post.

Montas was acquired by the Yankees from Oakland with reliever Lou Trivino on Aug. 1, 2022, for four prospects. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with New York that year, later admitting he wasn’t healthy.

He had labrum surgery on Feb. 21 with Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache and made his only big league appearance of the year on Sept. 30. On the next-to-last day of the season, Montas retired four hitters while allowing two hits and a walk to get the win in a 5-2 victory at Kansas City.

Montas is 37-35 with a 3.90 ERA in 99 starts and 31 relief appearances for the Chicago White Sox (2015), Oakland (2017-22) and the Yankees.

He had a $7.5 million salary last season in his last year of arbitration eligibility.

