Pinstripe Bowl Winners

Dec. 28, 2023 — Rutgers 31, Miami 24

Dec. 29, 2022 — Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20

Dec. 29, 2021 — Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Dec. 29, 2020 — Canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Dec. 27, 2019 — Michigan St. 27, Wake Forest 21

Dec. 27, 2018 — Wisconsin 35, Miami 3

Dec. 27, 2017 — Iowa 27, Boston College 20

Dec. 27, 2016 — Northwestern 31, Pittsburgh 24

Dec. 26, 2015 — Duke 44, Indiana 41, OT

Dec. 27, 2014 — Penn St. 31, Boston College 30, OT

Dec. 28, 2013 — Notre Dame 29, Rutgers 16

Dec. 29, 2012 — Syracuse 38, West Virginia 14

Dec. 30, 2011 — Rutgers 27, Iowa St. 13

Dec. 30, 2010 — Syracuse 36, Kansas St. 34

