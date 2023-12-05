Live Radio
PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Final Stage Scores

The Associated Press

December 5, 2023, 5:19 PM

Tuesday
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71
Purse: $200,000
First Round
Daniel Chopra 32-32—64
Micah Rudosky 32-32—64
a-Bryan Hoops 30-34—64
Cameron Percy 32-33—65
Shane Bertsch 32-33—65
Omar Uresti 33-33—66
Gordon Burns 34-32—66
Kent Jones 32-34—66
Scott Parel 32-34—66
Alan McLean 34-33—67
Mick Smith 33-34—67
Hank Kim 36-31—67
Ho Sung Choi 32-35—67
Andrew Johnson 34-33—67
Todd Demsey 34-33—67
Raphael Jacquelin 35-32—67
Wes Short Jr. 35-32—67
Steve Allan 33-35—68
Chad Proehl 34-34—68
John Balfanz 35-33—68
Michael Wright 34-34—68
Fran Quinn 34-34—68
Gibby Gilbert III 34-34—68
Katsumasa Miyamoto 34-34—68
David Bransdon 34-35—69
Jason Bohn 35-34—69
Carlos Franco 34-35—69
Donald Carpenter III 35-34—69
Jonathan Kaye 34-35—69
Olin Browne 34-35—69
Notah Begay III 36-33—69
Keith Horne 35-34—69
Jason Schultz 36-34—70
Mike Small 34-36—70
Shaun Micheel 36-34—70
Greg Chalmers 34-36—70
Kevin Dillen 34-36—70
Jeff Brehaut 36-34—70
David Branshaw 34-36—70
Brian Cooper 32-38—70
Robert Russell 36-34—70
Eric Bogar 38-32—70
Tim Ailes 35-35—70
Boo Weekley 36-34—70
Kris Blanks 36-34—70
Matt Gogel 36-34—70
Chris Riley 35-35—70
Bob Sowards 35-35—70
Eric Axley 35-35—70
Christopher Hanell 35-36—71
Harry Rudolph 38-33—71
Steve Holmes 35-36—71
Ted Tryba 35-36—71
Jesus Amaya 35-36—71
David Morland IV 38-33—71
Craig Bowden 36-35—71
Tim Bogue 33-39—72
Mario Tiziani 38-34—72
David McKenzie 37-35—72
Neil Lancaster 35-37—72
Cameron Beckman 38-34—72
Tom Gillis 37-35—72
Dennis Hndershott 35-37—72
Tracy Phillips 33-40—73
Brett Melton 34-39—73
Jeff Martin 36-37—73
Mike Stone 38-35—73
Jeff LeMaster 38-35—73
Jeff Gove 35-38—73
Guy Boros 37-37—74
Dick Mast 38-36—74
Tim Weinhart 37-37—74
Simon Griffiths 37-38—75
Ted Purdy 39-36—75
Justin Boatman 37-39—76
Craig Barlow 39-37—77
Harold Wallace 42-38—80
John Smoltz 40-40—80

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

