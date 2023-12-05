PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Final Stage Scores

|Tuesday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71
|Purse: $200,000
|First Round
|Daniel Chopra
|32-32—64
|Micah Rudosky
|32-32—64
|a-Bryan Hoops
|30-34—64
|Cameron Percy
|32-33—65
|Shane Bertsch
|32-33—65
|Omar Uresti
|33-33—66
|Gordon Burns
|34-32—66
|Kent Jones
|32-34—66
|Scott Parel
|32-34—66
|Alan McLean
|34-33—67
|Mick Smith
|33-34—67
|Hank Kim
|36-31—67
|Ho Sung Choi
|32-35—67
|Andrew Johnson
|34-33—67
|Todd Demsey
|34-33—67
|Raphael Jacquelin
|35-32—67
|Wes Short Jr.
|35-32—67
|Steve Allan
|33-35—68
|Chad Proehl
|34-34—68
|John Balfanz
|35-33—68
|Michael Wright
|34-34—68
|Fran Quinn
|34-34—68
|Gibby Gilbert III
|34-34—68
|Katsumasa Miyamoto
|34-34—68
|David Bransdon
|34-35—69
|Jason Bohn
|35-34—69
|Carlos Franco
|34-35—69
|Donald Carpenter III
|35-34—69
|Jonathan Kaye
|34-35—69
|Olin Browne
|34-35—69
|Notah Begay III
|36-33—69
|Keith Horne
|35-34—69
|Jason Schultz
|36-34—70
|Mike Small
|34-36—70
|Shaun Micheel
|36-34—70
|Greg Chalmers
|34-36—70
|Kevin Dillen
|34-36—70
|Jeff Brehaut
|36-34—70
|David Branshaw
|34-36—70
|Brian Cooper
|32-38—70
|Robert Russell
|36-34—70
|Eric Bogar
|38-32—70
|Tim Ailes
|35-35—70
|Boo Weekley
|36-34—70
|Kris Blanks
|36-34—70
|Matt Gogel
|36-34—70
|Chris Riley
|35-35—70
|Bob Sowards
|35-35—70
|Eric Axley
|35-35—70
|Christopher Hanell
|35-36—71
|Harry Rudolph
|38-33—71
|Steve Holmes
|35-36—71
|Ted Tryba
|35-36—71
|Jesus Amaya
|35-36—71
|David Morland IV
|38-33—71
|Craig Bowden
|36-35—71
|Tim Bogue
|33-39—72
|Mario Tiziani
|38-34—72
|David
|McKenzie
|37-35—72
|Neil Lancaster
|35-37—72
|Cameron Beckman
|38-34—72
|Tom Gillis
|37-35—72
|Dennis Hndershott
|35-37—72
|Tracy Phillips
|33-40—73
|Brett Melton
|34-39—73
|Jeff Martin
|36-37—73
|Mike Stone
|38-35—73
|Jeff LeMaster
|38-35—73
|Jeff Gove
|35-38—73
|Guy Boros
|37-37—74
|Dick Mast
|38-36—74
|Tim Weinhart
|37-37—74
|Simon Griffiths
|37-38—75
|Ted Purdy
|39-36—75
|Justin Boatman
|37-39—76
|Craig Barlow
|39-37—77
|Harold Wallace
|42-38—80
|John Smoltz
|40-40—80
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.