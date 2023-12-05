PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Final Stage Scores

Tuesday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71 Purse: $200,000 First Round Daniel Chopra 32-32—64 Micah Rudosky 32-32—64…

Tuesday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71 Purse: $200,000 First Round Daniel Chopra 32-32—64 Micah Rudosky 32-32—64 a-Bryan Hoops 30-34—64 Cameron Percy 32-33—65 Shane Bertsch 32-33—65 Omar Uresti 33-33—66 Gordon Burns 34-32—66 Kent Jones 32-34—66 Scott Parel 32-34—66 Alan McLean 34-33—67 Mick Smith 33-34—67 Hank Kim 36-31—67 Ho Sung Choi 32-35—67 Andrew Johnson 34-33—67 Todd Demsey 34-33—67 Raphael Jacquelin 35-32—67 Wes Short Jr. 35-32—67 Steve Allan 33-35—68 Chad Proehl 34-34—68 John Balfanz 35-33—68 Michael Wright 34-34—68 Fran Quinn 34-34—68 Gibby Gilbert III 34-34—68 Katsumasa Miyamoto 34-34—68 David Bransdon 34-35—69 Jason Bohn 35-34—69 Carlos Franco 34-35—69 Donald Carpenter III 35-34—69 Jonathan Kaye 34-35—69 Olin Browne 34-35—69 Notah Begay III 36-33—69 Keith Horne 35-34—69 Jason Schultz 36-34—70 Mike Small 34-36—70 Shaun Micheel 36-34—70 Greg Chalmers 34-36—70 Kevin Dillen 34-36—70 Jeff Brehaut 36-34—70 David Branshaw 34-36—70 Brian Cooper 32-38—70 Robert Russell 36-34—70 Eric Bogar 38-32—70 Tim Ailes 35-35—70 Boo Weekley 36-34—70 Kris Blanks 36-34—70 Matt Gogel 36-34—70 Chris Riley 35-35—70 Bob Sowards 35-35—70 Eric Axley 35-35—70 Christopher Hanell 35-36—71 Harry Rudolph 38-33—71 Steve Holmes 35-36—71 Ted Tryba 35-36—71 Jesus Amaya 35-36—71 David Morland IV 38-33—71 Craig Bowden 36-35—71 Tim Bogue 33-39—72 Mario Tiziani 38-34—72 David McKenzie 37-35—72 Neil Lancaster 35-37—72 Cameron Beckman 38-34—72 Tom Gillis 37-35—72 Dennis Hndershott 35-37—72 Tracy Phillips 33-40—73 Brett Melton 34-39—73 Jeff Martin 36-37—73 Mike Stone 38-35—73 Jeff LeMaster 38-35—73 Jeff Gove 35-38—73 Guy Boros 37-37—74 Dick Mast 38-36—74 Tim Weinhart 37-37—74 Simon Griffiths 37-38—75 Ted Purdy 39-36—75 Justin Boatman 37-39—76 Craig Barlow 39-37—77 Harold Wallace 42-38—80 John Smoltz 40-40—80

