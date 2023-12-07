PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Final Stage Scores

Thursday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71 Purse: $200,000 Third Round Cameron Percy 65-66-66—197 Steve Allan 68-66-65—199…

Thursday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71 Purse: $200,000 Third Round Cameron Percy 65-66-66—197 Steve Allan 68-66-65—199 Omar Uresti 66-67-67—200 Scott Parel 66-70-65—201 Wes Short Jr. 67-63-71—201 Shane Bertsch 65-66-70—201 Jason Schultz 70-67-65—202 Todd Demsey 67-67-68—202 Daniel Chopra 64-67-71—202 Michael Wright 68-72-63—203 Jonathan Kaye 69-70-64—203 Fran Quinn 68-69-66—203 Greg Chalmers 70-67-66—203 Raphael Jacquelin 67-69-67—203 Alan McLean 67-65-71—203 David Bransdon 69-70-65—204 Eric Axley 70-64-70—204 Mario Tiziani 72-65-68—205 Andrew Johnson 67-70-68—205 Keith Horne 69-72-65—206 Olin Browne 69-70-67—206 Gordon Burns 66-71-69—206 Gibby Gilbert III 68-70-68—206 a-Bryan Hoops 64-72-70—206 Micah Rudosky 64-71-71—206 David McKenzie 72-67-68—207 Kris Blanks 70-70-67—207 Ho Sung Choi 67-73-68—208 Bob Sowards 70-70—68—208 Jeff Gove 73-68-67—208 Matt Gogel 70-67-71—208 Harry Rudolph 71-71-67—209 Carlos Franco 69-69-71—209 Kent Jones 66-69-74—209 Dennis Hndershott 72-68-70—210 Brian Cooper 70-71-69—210 Katsumasa Miyamoto 68-70-72—210 David Branshaw 70-69-71—210 David Morland IV 71-72-67—210 Neil Lancaster 72-72-66—210 Christopher Hanell 71-69-71—211 Guy Boros 74-67-70—211 Tracy Phillips 73-69-69—211 Chris Riley 70-73-68—211 Shaun Micheel 70-67-74—211 Donald Carpenter III 69-70-73—212 Craig Bowden 71-72-69—212 Hank Kim 67-73-73—213 Robert Russell 70-71-72—213 Notah Begay III 69-71-73—213 Kevin Dillen 70-72-71—213 Eric Bogar 70-72-71—213 Tim Ailes 70-72-71—213 Jason Bohn 69-73-71—213 Chad Proehl 68-74-71—213 Tim Weinhart 74-72-67—213 Jeff Martin 73-72-69—214 John Balfanz 68-74-73—215 Mike Small 70-72-74—216 Brett Melton 73-69-74—216 Boo Weekley 70-73-73—216 Steve Holmes 71-74-71—216 Jeff Brehaut 70-71-76—217 Craig Barlow 77-67-73—217 Jesus Amaya 71-74-72—217 Dick Mast 74-71-72—217 Tim Bogue 72-71-75—218 Justin Boatman 76-70-72—218 Cameron Beckman 72-69-78—219 Jeff LeMaster 73-73-73—219 Ted Tryba 71-77-71—219 Ted Purdy 75-69-77—221 Mike Stone 73-75-76—224 Harold Wallace 80-70-74—224 John Smoltz 80-76-76—232 Withdrew Mick Smith Tom Gillis Disqualified Simon Griffiths

