PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Final Stage Scores

|Thursday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71
|Purse: $200,000
|Third Round
|Cameron Percy
|65-66-66—197
|Steve Allan
|68-66-65—199
|Omar Uresti
|66-67-67—200
|Scott Parel
|66-70-65—201
|Wes Short Jr.
|67-63-71—201
|Shane Bertsch
|65-66-70—201
|Jason Schultz
|70-67-65—202
|Todd Demsey
|67-67-68—202
|Daniel Chopra
|64-67-71—202
|Michael Wright
|68-72-63—203
|Jonathan Kaye
|69-70-64—203
|Fran Quinn
|68-69-66—203
|Greg Chalmers
|70-67-66—203
|Raphael Jacquelin
|67-69-67—203
|Alan McLean
|67-65-71—203
|David Bransdon
|69-70-65—204
|Eric Axley
|70-64-70—204
|Mario Tiziani
|72-65-68—205
|Andrew Johnson
|67-70-68—205
|Keith Horne
|69-72-65—206
|Olin Browne
|69-70-67—206
|Gordon Burns
|66-71-69—206
|Gibby Gilbert III
|68-70-68—206
|a-Bryan Hoops
|64-72-70—206
|Micah Rudosky
|64-71-71—206
|David
|McKenzie
|72-67-68—207
|Kris Blanks
|70-70-67—207
|Ho Sung Choi
|67-73-68—208
|Bob Sowards
|70-70—68—208
|Jeff Gove
|73-68-67—208
|Matt Gogel
|70-67-71—208
|Harry Rudolph
|71-71-67—209
|Carlos Franco
|69-69-71—209
|Kent Jones
|66-69-74—209
|Dennis Hndershott
|72-68-70—210
|Brian Cooper
|70-71-69—210
|Katsumasa Miyamoto
|68-70-72—210
|David Branshaw
|70-69-71—210
|David Morland IV
|71-72-67—210
|Neil Lancaster
|72-72-66—210
|Christopher Hanell
|71-69-71—211
|Guy Boros
|74-67-70—211
|Tracy Phillips
|73-69-69—211
|Chris Riley
|70-73-68—211
|Shaun Micheel
|70-67-74—211
|Donald Carpenter III
|69-70-73—212
|Craig Bowden
|71-72-69—212
|Hank Kim
|67-73-73—213
|Robert Russell
|70-71-72—213
|Notah Begay III
|69-71-73—213
|Kevin Dillen
|70-72-71—213
|Eric Bogar
|70-72-71—213
|Tim Ailes
|70-72-71—213
|Jason Bohn
|69-73-71—213
|Chad Proehl
|68-74-71—213
|Tim Weinhart
|74-72-67—213
|Jeff Martin
|73-72-69—214
|John Balfanz
|68-74-73—215
|Mike Small
|70-72-74—216
|Brett Melton
|73-69-74—216
|Boo Weekley
|70-73-73—216
|Steve Holmes
|71-74-71—216
|Jeff Brehaut
|70-71-76—217
|Craig Barlow
|77-67-73—217
|Jesus Amaya
|71-74-72—217
|Dick Mast
|74-71-72—217
|Tim Bogue
|72-71-75—218
|Justin Boatman
|76-70-72—218
|Cameron Beckman
|72-69-78—219
|Jeff LeMaster
|73-73-73—219
|Ted Tryba
|71-77-71—219
|Ted Purdy
|75-69-77—221
|Mike Stone
|73-75-76—224
|Harold Wallace
|80-70-74—224
|John Smoltz
|80-76-76—232
|Withdrew
|Mick Smith
|Tom Gillis
|Disqualified
|Simon Griffiths
