Live Radio
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions Qualifying…

PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Final Stage Scores

The Associated Press

December 7, 2023, 6:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Thursday
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71
Purse: $200,000
Third Round
Cameron Percy 65-66-66—197
Steve Allan 68-66-65—199
Omar Uresti 66-67-67—200
Scott Parel 66-70-65—201
Wes Short Jr. 67-63-71—201
Shane Bertsch 65-66-70—201
Jason Schultz 70-67-65—202
Todd Demsey 67-67-68—202
Daniel Chopra 64-67-71—202
Michael Wright 68-72-63—203
Jonathan Kaye 69-70-64—203
Fran Quinn 68-69-66—203
Greg Chalmers 70-67-66—203
Raphael Jacquelin 67-69-67—203
Alan McLean 67-65-71—203
David Bransdon 69-70-65—204
Eric Axley 70-64-70—204
Mario Tiziani 72-65-68—205
Andrew Johnson 67-70-68—205
Keith Horne 69-72-65—206
Olin Browne 69-70-67—206
Gordon Burns 66-71-69—206
Gibby Gilbert III 68-70-68—206
a-Bryan Hoops 64-72-70—206
Micah Rudosky 64-71-71—206
David McKenzie 72-67-68—207
Kris Blanks 70-70-67—207
Ho Sung Choi 67-73-68—208
Bob Sowards 70-70—68—208
Jeff Gove 73-68-67—208
Matt Gogel 70-67-71—208
Harry Rudolph 71-71-67—209
Carlos Franco 69-69-71—209
Kent Jones 66-69-74—209
Dennis Hndershott 72-68-70—210
Brian Cooper 70-71-69—210
Katsumasa Miyamoto 68-70-72—210
David Branshaw 70-69-71—210
David Morland IV 71-72-67—210
Neil Lancaster 72-72-66—210
Christopher Hanell 71-69-71—211
Guy Boros 74-67-70—211
Tracy Phillips 73-69-69—211
Chris Riley 70-73-68—211
Shaun Micheel 70-67-74—211
Donald Carpenter III 69-70-73—212
Craig Bowden 71-72-69—212
Hank Kim 67-73-73—213
Robert Russell 70-71-72—213
Notah Begay III 69-71-73—213
Kevin Dillen 70-72-71—213
Eric Bogar 70-72-71—213
Tim Ailes 70-72-71—213
Jason Bohn 69-73-71—213
Chad Proehl 68-74-71—213
Tim Weinhart 74-72-67—213
Jeff Martin 73-72-69—214
John Balfanz 68-74-73—215
Mike Small 70-72-74—216
Brett Melton 73-69-74—216
Boo Weekley 70-73-73—216
Steve Holmes 71-74-71—216
Jeff Brehaut 70-71-76—217
Craig Barlow 77-67-73—217
Jesus Amaya 71-74-72—217
Dick Mast 74-71-72—217
Tim Bogue 72-71-75—218
Justin Boatman 76-70-72—218
Cameron Beckman 72-69-78—219
Jeff LeMaster 73-73-73—219
Ted Tryba 71-77-71—219
Ted Purdy 75-69-77—221
Mike Stone 73-75-76—224
Harold Wallace 80-70-74—224
John Smoltz 80-76-76—232
Withdrew
Mick Smith
Tom Gillis
Disqualified
Simon Griffiths

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up