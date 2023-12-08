Petr Mrazek makes 37 saves as Chicago Blackhawks beat Anaheim Ducks 1-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Petr Mrazek made 37 saves in his 25th career shutout, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a four-game…

CHICAGO (AP) — Petr Mrazek made 37 saves in his 25th career shutout, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a four-game slide with a 1-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Philipp Kurashev scored for last-place Chicago, which had dropped 10 of 12 overall. It was the Blackhawks’ first win this season when they scored fewer than four goals.

“It was a great, I think, game overall — especially the special teams and Petr,” Kurashev said. “It was nice to get a win again.”

Connor Bedard picked up an assist while Leo Carlsson was mostly quiet in a matchup of the top two picks in this year’s NHL draft. Bedard went No. 1 overall to Chicago, followed by Carlsson going to Anaheim.

Bedard and Carlsson became friends in the run-up to the June draft. Bedard said they were on the ice at the same time for one shift, and he asked Carlsson what he thought of his first experience with the United Center crowd cheering along with the national anthem.

“He said it was pretty cool. So that’s it. … I mean, he was great tonight,” Bedard said, “so it was fun to go against him and that team.”

It was Mrazek’s first shutout since April 4, 2021, for Carolina against Dallas.

“I would say first period, they were coming early and got a few shots there,” Mrazek said. “So that’s where you feel comfortable.”

Lukas Dostal made 24 stops for Anaheim, which lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

“In the third period we got too seduced by playing on the outside and not putting the pucks down there,” Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. “Now we’ve got to try to adjust what we’re doing and just get some blue-collar goals.”

Chicago went in front in the second period on its third power-play goal in five games and ninth this season. The team ranked 29th in the NHL at 10.7% with the man advantage coming into the day.

With Anaheim defenseman Tristan Luneau serving a double minor for high-sticking, Bedard skated into the left circle before serving the puck to Kurashev for a slap shot that he blew by Dostal for his fifth goal at 9:21.

“I think we still have some work to do on entries and possession, but I think when we’re in there, I think we’ve been moving it quicker and I think they’re seeing the results,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said of his team’s power play.

The Ducks had a couple of chances to tie it in the second, but Mrazek was there each time. He denied Ryan Strome at the side of the net about 11 minutes in, and turned away Brett Leason alone in front with 1:40 left in the period.

Dostal was pulled with 1:47 left, but Anaheim wasn’t able to generate any serious pressure on Mrazek the rest of the way. The Ducks went 0 for 3 on the power play.

“Overall, I mean, we did the right things to win. Just got to execute and find ways to put the puck in the net,” Anaheim forward Troy Terry said.

