Panthers hand Penguins 4th straight loss with 3-1 win

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots, Eetu Luostarinen got the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Florida Panthers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 on Friday night.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored a goal and Anton Lundell had two assists for the Panthers, who have won three of their last four games. Aleksander Barkov got an empty-netter to seal the win for Florida.

Former Panthers forward Reilly Smith scored for Pittsburgh, which has dropped a season-high four straight to fall to 11-12-4. Tristan Jarry stopped 30 shots for the Penguins.

OILERS 4, WILD 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard had two goals and an assist and Edmonton got its sixth straight win.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists as for the Oilers, who have won nine of 12. Stuart Skinner had 17 saves.

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Joel Eriksson Ek and Connor Dewar also scored as the Wild lost their second straight following a four-game win streak. Marcus Johansson and Brock Faber each had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 36 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 5, BLUES 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Yegor Chinakhov scored twice in the third period, Jet Greaves stopped 41 shots for his first NHL victory, and Columbus snapped a three-game skid.

Kirill Marchenko had a goal and an assist, Adam Fantilli and Alexandre Texier also scored and Dmitri Voronkov added two assists for the Blue Jackets. Fantili has 16 points, putting him behind Connor Bedard’s 21 for the league lead among rookies.

Robert Thomas scored twice and Joel Hofer stopped 17 shots for the Blues, who have lost three of their last four games.

