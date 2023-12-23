Niederreiter scores twice to lift Winnipeg Jets to 5-1 win over Boston Bruins

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored a pair of power-play goals and had an assist to help the Winnipeg…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored a pair of power-play goals and had an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Friday night.

Winnipeg’s Gabriel Vilardi extended his goal-scoring streak to five games with a goal and one assist, while Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry also scored goals. Mark Scheifele contributed a pair of assists for the Jets, who have points in five consecutive games and are 8-1-1 their past 10 outings.

“We came out wanting to win the game and go into the Christmas break with a good feeling,” Niederreiter said. “I think we left it all on the line. I think we gave ourselves the feeling that we can compete against anyone.”

They also stretched a franchise record by holding opponents to three or fewer goals in 22 consecutive games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves to help Winnipeg finish a four-game homestand 3-0-1.

Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo spoiled Hellebuyck’s shutout bid with 5:38 remaining in the third period. The Jets failed to clear the puck and Carlo’s shot on net went in off a Winnipeg player.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 28 shots — including a penalty shot — for the Bruins, who fell to 1-1-3 in their past five games. Boston had won six straight meetings with Winnipeg before Friday’s loss.

“We know how good they are, so that’s a big standard that we want to be in the league,” Morrissey said. “I think we did a great job and everybody feels great.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he had a bad feeling at his team’s morning skate.

“I was worried this morning, I don’t really know why,” he said. “It wasn’t really because of anything I had noticed, I just had that feeling. It’s all excuses, anything I give you. We weren’t good.”

Morrissey put the Jets on top 1-0 with 7.8 seconds remaining in the first period, putting home the rebound of Vilardi’s shot.

“Dominant. Dominant,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said of Morrissey’s first period. “He can take over the game. Both sides of the puck. He loves the challenges. He just loves to be challenged. And he rises to it.”

Vilardi made it 2-0 when he banged the puck in from the side of the net at 11:17 of the second period. Niederreiter made it 3-0 with a power-play goal from the side of the net with 2:29 remaining in the period.

“I think our start wasn’t very good,” Carlo said. “We didn’t come to play tonight and that’s on us. They did and it showed, especially in the first period and then throughout the game. We didn’t really get much momentum at any point.”

Niederreiter scored his second power-play goal with 19 seconds remaining in the third period.

