NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 31, 2023, 3:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CINCINNATI at KANSAS CITY — CINCINNATI: RB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, C/G Trey Hill, OT D’Ante Smith, DT Travis Bell. KANSAS CITY: WR Kadarius Toney, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, CB Nic Jones, DE BJ Thompson, T Donovan Smith, DT Neil Farrell, DE Malik Herring.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at DENVER — LOS ANGELES: WR Joshua Palmer, LB Kenneth Murray Jr., WR Keenan Allen, G Zion Johnson, DL Nick Williams, S JT Woods, TE Donald Parham Jr. DENVER: WR Courtland Sutton, WR Marvin Mims, Jr., OLB Baron Browning, DL Elijah Garcia, C Alex Forsyth, OLB Thomas Incoom, S JL Skinner.

