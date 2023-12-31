NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday CINCINNATI at KANSAS CITY — CINCINNATI: RB Chris Evans,…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CINCINNATI at KANSAS CITY — CINCINNATI: RB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, C/G Trey Hill, OT D’Ante Smith, DT Travis Bell. KANSAS CITY: WR Kadarius Toney, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, CB Nic Jones, DE BJ Thompson, T Donovan Smith, DT Neil Farrell, DE Malik Herring.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at DENVER — LOS ANGELES: WR Joshua Palmer, LB Kenneth Murray Jr., WR Keenan Allen, G Zion Johnson, DL Nick Williams, S JT Woods, TE Donald Parham Jr. DENVER: WR Courtland Sutton, WR Marvin Mims, Jr., OLB Baron Browning, DL Elijah Garcia, C Alex Forsyth, OLB Thomas Incoom, S JL Skinner.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.