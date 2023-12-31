Live Radio
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 31, 2023, 2:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

PITTSBURGH at SEATTLE — PITTSBURGH: QB Kenny Pickett, S Trenton Thompson, CB Darius Rush, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, LB Elandon Roberts, T Dylan Cook, DE DeMarvin Leal. SEATTLE: LB Jordyn Brooks, DL Mario Edwards, OL Jason Peters, RB Kenny McIntosh, CB Kelvin Joseph, OL McClendon Curtis, OL Raiqwon O’Neal.

