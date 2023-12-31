NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday TENNESSEE at HOUSTON — TENNESSEE: QB Malik Willis, WR…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

TENNESSEE at HOUSTON — TENNESSEE: QB Malik Willis, WR Kyle Phillips, OL Calvin Throckmorton, TE Trevon Wesco, LB Trevis Gipson, DB Tre Avery, DL Quinton Bohanna. HOUSTON: QB Case Keenum, DE Jonathan Greenard, FB Andrew Beck, T Josh Jones, DT Maliek Collins

ATLANTA at CHICAGO — ATLANTA: TE John Fitzpatrick, DE Joe Gaziano, OT Jovaughn Leglue, DT Tommy Togiai, QB Logan Woodside. CHICAGO: WR Darnell Mooney, RB D’Onta Foreman, DB Quindell Johnson, LB DeMarquis Gates, QB Nathan Peterman, OL Ja’Tyre Carter.

NEW ORLEANS at TAMPA BAY — NEW ORLEANS: QB Jake Haener, DB Cameron Dantzler, RB Kendre Miller, DB Lonnie Johnson, DE Isaiah Foskey, LB Monty Rice. TAMPA BAY: OLB Shaquil Barrett, CB Carlton Davis III, TE Ko Kieft, LB J.J. Russell, DL Deadrin Senat, T Brandon Walton, QB John Wolford.

SAN FRANCISCO at WASHINGTON — SAN FRANCISCO: WR Jauan Jennings, QB Brandon Aellen, S Ji’Ayir Brown, LB Jalen Graham, T Jaylon Moore, TE Ross Dwelley, DT Arik Armstead. WASHINGTON: QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Benjamin St-Juste, CB Kendall Fuller, DE Jalen Harris, T Andrew Wylie, TE Cole Turner, WR Mitchell Tinsley.

CAROLINA at JACKSONVILLE — CAROLINA: CB Troy Hill, CB CJ Henderson, OR Ricky Lee, G Ilm Manning. WR Mike Strachen, WR Terrace Marshall, DE Chris Wormley. JACKSONVILLE: QB Trevor Lawrence, WR Zay Jones, OLB Yasir Abdullah, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Angelo Blackson.

MIAMI at BALTIMORE — MIAMI: QB Skylar Thompson, WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Raheem Mostert, OL Robert HUnt, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Emmanuel Ogbah. BALTIMORE: QB Malik Cunningham, SS Kyle Hamilton, CB Brandon Stephens, CB Damarion Williams, G Kevin Zeitler, G Sala Aumavae-Laulu, QB Josh Johnson.

