NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

NEW YORK JETS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — NEW YORK: QB Aaron Rodgers, QB Zach Wilson, WR Allen Lazard, TE Jeremy Ruckert, OL Austin Deculus, DL Carl Lawson, CB Bryce Hall. CLEVELAND: WR Amari Cooper, C Luke Wypler, DE Sam Kamara, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, LB Anthony Walker Jr., K Dustin Hopkins, P Corey Bojorquez.

