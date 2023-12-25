Live Radio
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 25, 2023, 7:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 16
Monday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — BALTIMORE: QB Malik Cunningham, OL Sam Mustipher, OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, CB Arthur Maulet, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB Damarion Williams. SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brandon Allen, DT Arik Armstead, WR Jauan Jennings, TE Ross Dwelley, LB Oren Burks, CB Samuel Womack Jr., RB Elijah Mitchell.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
