NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 16 Monday BALTIMORE RAVENS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 16 Monday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — BALTIMORE: QB Malik Cunningham, OL Sam Mustipher, OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, CB Arthur Maulet, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB Damarion Williams. SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brandon Allen, DT Arik Armstead, WR Jauan Jennings, TE Ross Dwelley, LB Oren Burks, CB Samuel Womack Jr., RB Elijah Mitchell.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.