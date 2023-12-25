NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 16 Monday NEW YORK GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES —…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 16 Monday

NEW YORK GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — NEW YORK GIANTS: WR Parris Campbell, S Gervarrius Owens, LB Boogie Basham, LB Benton Whitley, C Sean Harlow, TE Lawrence Cager, NT Rakeem Nunez-Roches. PHILADELPHIA: QB Tanner McKee, CB Darius Slay, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Nicholas Morrow, LB Zach Cunningham, G Landon Dickerson, TE Albert Okwuegbunam.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.