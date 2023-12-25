Live Radio
Home » Sports » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 25, 2023, 11:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 16
Monday

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — LAS VEGAS: QB Brian Hoyer, RB Josh Jacobs, C Hroniss Grasu, T Brandon Parker, TE Jesper Horsted, TE Michael Mayer, DT Byron Young. KANSAS CITY: WR Kadarius Toney, CB Nic Jones, DE BJ Thompson, T Donovan Smith, DT Neil Farrell, DT Matt Dickerson, DE Malik Herring

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up