NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 16 Monday

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — LAS VEGAS: QB Brian Hoyer, RB Josh Jacobs, C Hroniss Grasu, T Brandon Parker, TE Jesper Horsted, TE Michael Mayer, DT Byron Young. KANSAS CITY: WR Kadarius Toney, CB Nic Jones, DE BJ Thompson, T Donovan Smith, DT Neil Farrell, DT Matt Dickerson, DE Malik Herring.

