Live Radio
Home » Sports » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 24, 2023, 7:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 16
Sunday

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DENVER BRONCOS — NEW ENGLAND: TE Hunter Henry, S Jabrill Peppers, DT Sam Roberts, QB Nathan Rourke, WR Matthew Slater, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, RB Rhamondre Stevenson. DENVER: TE Nate Adkins, LB Nik Bonitto, QB Ben DiNucci, C Alex Forsyth, DT Elijah Garcia, LB Thomas Incoom, S JL Skinner.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up