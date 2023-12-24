NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 16 Sunday NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DENVER BRONCOS —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 16 Sunday

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DENVER BRONCOS — NEW ENGLAND: TE Hunter Henry, S Jabrill Peppers, DT Sam Roberts, QB Nathan Rourke, WR Matthew Slater, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, RB Rhamondre Stevenson. DENVER: TE Nate Adkins, LB Nik Bonitto, QB Ben DiNucci, C Alex Forsyth, DT Elijah Garcia, LB Thomas Incoom, S JL Skinner.

