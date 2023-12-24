NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 16 Sunday ARIZONA CARDINALS at CHICAGO BEARS — ARIZONA:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 16 Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at CHICAGO BEARS — ARIZONA: WR Marquise Brown, OT Dennis Daley, LB Victor Dimukeje, OG Carter O’Donnell, LB Tyreke Smith, TE Travis Vokolek, CB Garrett Williams. CHICAGO: RB D’Onta Foreman, OG Teven Jenkins, S Quindell Johnson, QB Nathan Peterman, LB Noah Sewell, WR Equanimeous St. Brown.

DALLAS COWBOYS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — DALLAS: WR Jalen Brooks, DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Noah Igbinoghene, QB Trey Lance, CB Eric Scott, OT Tyron Smith, RB Deuce Vaughn. MIAMI: WR River Cracraft, S Jevon Holland, OG Robert Hunt, TE Tyler Kroft, LB Emmanuel Ogbah, CB Cam Smith, QB Skylar Thompson.

