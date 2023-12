NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 16 Sunday JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 16 Sunday

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — JACKSONVILLE: LB Yasir Abdullah, DE Angelo Blackson, OG Chandler Brewer, WR Zay Jones, CB Gregory Junior. TAMPA BAY: LB J.J. Russell, DT Deadrin Senat, OT Brandon Walton, LB Markees Watts, QB John Wolford.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.