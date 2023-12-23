NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 16 Saturday CINCINNATI BENGALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — CINCINNATI:…

Week 16 Saturday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — CINCINNATI: DT Travis Bell, WR Ja’Marr Chase, RB Chris Evans, LB Devin Harper, C Trey Hill, OT D’Ante Smith, TE Irv Smith. PITTSBURGH: OT Dylan Cook, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, DE DeMarvin Leal, LB Blake Martinez, QB Kenny Pickett, CB Darius Rush, S Trenton Thompson.

