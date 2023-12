NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 16 Thursday NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at LOS ANGELES RAMS…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 16 Thursday

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — NEW ORLEANS: CB Cameron Dantzler, DE Isaiah Foskey, QB Jake Haener, S Lonnie Johnson, RB Kendre Miller, OT Ryan Ramczyk, LB Monty Rice, . LOS ANGELES: RB Zach Evans, DE Desjuan Johnson, LB Ochaun Mathis, OT Warren McClendon, CB Tre Tomlinson.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.