Live Radio
Home » Sports » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 15

Monday

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Tanner McKee,CB Darius Slay, RB Rashaad Penny, G Cam Jurgens, LB Zach Cunningham, TE Albert Okwuegbunam. SEATTLE: WR Dee Eskridge, CB Devon Witherspoon, RB Kenny McIntish, S Jamal Adams, T McClendon Curtis, T Raiqwon O’Neal, DE Myles Adams.

<

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up