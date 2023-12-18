NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Week 15
|Monday
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Tanner McKee,CB Darius Slay, RB Rashaad Penny, G Cam Jurgens, LB Zach Cunningham, TE Albert Okwuegbunam. SEATTLE: WR Dee Eskridge, CB Devon Witherspoon, RB Kenny McIntish, S Jamal Adams, T McClendon Curtis, T Raiqwon O’Neal, DE Myles Adams.
