NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 15 Monday PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — PHILADELPHIA:…

Week 15

Monday

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Tanner McKee,CB Darius Slay, RB Rashaad Penny, G Cam Jurgens, LB Zach Cunningham, TE Albert Okwuegbunam. SEATTLE: WR Dee Eskridge, CB Devon Witherspoon, RB Kenny McIntish, S Jamal Adams, T McClendon Curtis, T Raiqwon O’Neal, DE Myles Adams.

