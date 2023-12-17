NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Week 15
|Sunday
BALTIMORE RAVENS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — BALTIMORE: QB Malik Cunningham, CB Damarion Williams, CB Rock Ya-Sin, C Sam Mustipher, G Sala Alumavae-Laulu, QB Josh Johnson. JACKSONVILLE: S Andre Cisco, CB Tyson Campbell, OLB Yasir Abdullah, OL Chandler Brewer, TE Brenton Strange, DT Angelo Blackson.
