NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 17, 2023, 6:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 15
Sunday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — BALTIMORE: QB Malik Cunningham, CB Damarion Williams, CB Rock Ya-Sin, C Sam Mustipher, G Sala Alumavae-Laulu, QB Josh Johnson. JACKSONVILLE: S Andre Cisco, CB Tyson Campbell, OLB Yasir Abdullah, OL Chandler Brewer, TE Brenton Strange, DT Angelo Blackson.

Sports
