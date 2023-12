NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 15 Sunday SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 15 Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brandon Allen, DT Arik Armstead, OG Spencer Burford, LB Oren Burks, TE Ross Dwelley, DT Javon Hargrave, RB Elijah Mitchell. ARIZONA: OT Dennis Daley, S Qwuantrezz Knight, OG Carter O’Donnell, LB Tyreke Smith, TE Blake Whiteheart.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — WASHINGTON: OT Julian Good-Jones, CB Kyu Blu Kelly, RB Brian Robinson, DE James Smith-Williams, WR Mitchell Tinsley, TE Cole Turner. LOS ANGELES: WR Tutu Atwell, OT Rob Havenstein, DE Desjuan Johnson, CB Shaun Jolly, LB Ochaun Mathis.

