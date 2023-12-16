Live Radio
Home » Sports » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 16, 2023, 3:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 15
Saturday

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOPLIS COLTS — PITTSBURGH: OT Dylan Cook, DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Blake Martinez, RB Anthony McFarland, QB Kenny Pickett, CB Darius Rush. INDIANAPOLIS: . DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, CB Tony Brown, DE Isaiah Land WR Isaiah McKenzie, LB Segun Olubi, OT Braden Smith. RB Jonathan Taylor.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up