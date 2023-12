NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 15 Saturday MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — MINNESOTA:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 15 Saturday

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — MINNESOTA: S Lewi Cine, QB Joshua Dobbs, RB Alexander Mattiso, TE Nick Muse, WR Jalen Nailor, OT Brian O’Neill, OG Chris Reed. CINCINNATI: RB Chris Evans, LB Joe Bachie, OL Trey Hill, OL Jackson Carman, DT Jay Tufele.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.