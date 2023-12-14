NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Week 15
|Thursday
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: WR Keenan Allen, CB Deane Leonard, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, DT Otito Ogbonnia, TE Donald Parham, DT Nick Williams, S JT Woods. LAS VEGAS: QB Brian Hoyer, RB Josh Jacobs, C Andre James, OT Kolton Miller, LB Malik Reed, DT Nesta Jade Silvera, DT Byron Young.
