Live Radio
Home » Sports » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 14, 2023, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 15
Thursday

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: WR Keenan Allen, CB Deane Leonard, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, DT Otito Ogbonnia, TE Donald Parham, DT Nick Williams, S JT Woods. LAS VEGAS: QB Brian Hoyer, RB Josh Jacobs, C Andre James, OT Kolton Miller, LB Malik Reed, DT Nesta Jade Silvera, DT Byron Young.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up