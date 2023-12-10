NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 14 Sunday BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 14 Sunday

BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BUFFALO: OT Alec Anderson, DT Poona Ford, S Damar Hamlin, OG Germain Ifedi, DE Kingsley Jonathan. KANSAS CITY: DT Neil Farrell, DE Malik Herring, CB Nic Jones, RB Isiah Pacheco, OT Donovan Smith, DE BJ Thompson, LB Drue Tranquill.

DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DENVER: TE Nate Adkins, RB Tyler Badie, C Alex Forsyth, DT Elijah Garcia, LB Thomas Incoom, LB Ronnie Perkins, S JL Skinner. LOS ANGELES: S JT Woods, CB Deane Leonard, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, TE Stone Smartt, DL Otito Ogbonnia..

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.