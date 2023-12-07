NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 14 Thursday NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS —…

Week 14 Thursday

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — NEW ENGLAND: WR Kayshon Boutte, WR Demario Douglas, RB JaMycal Hasty, OT Vederian Lowe, WR DeVante Parker, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, CB Shaun Wade. PITTSBURGH: OT Dylan Cook, LB Markus Golden, DE DeMarvin Leal, RB Anthony McFarland, QB Kenny Pickett, CB James Pierre.

